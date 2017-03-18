Markets

Wegmans ranks #2 on 100 Best Companies to Work For list

Wegmans ranks #2 on 100 Best Companies to Work For list

Applicant companies opt to participate in the selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire about their programs and company pra..., [Full Article...]

View All →

Culture&Arts

Rachel Maddow is blaming her viewers for Trump tax debacle - here's why

|

Rachel Maddow is blaming her viewers for Trump tax debacle - here's why Maddow whipped up interest in the story with a tweet 90 minutes before her 9 p.m. EDT show. The president has claimed, without evidence, that he would not release his taxes because he is under an Internal Revenue Service audit, and that United States voters do not care. [Full Article...]

View All →

IT

Samsung to change donation policies amid bribery scandal

|

Apparently, any financial support to third parties that is worth 1 billion won ($886,210.56) or more, will now be voted upon by the company's board of directors and will be disclosed publicly as well. Samsung also said on Friday it was unable to nominate a new outside director for vote at the March 24 annual shareholder meeting due to uncertain cir... [Full Article...]

View All →

Sci-tech

Senate sends transgender bathroom bill to House

|

Senate sends transgender bathroom bill to House Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican who sponsored the legislation. "They really are taking input". In 2010, the Dallas Voice said House Speaker Joe Straus "may be the LGBT community's best friend in the Texas Legislature" and now he has got the chance to prove it. [Full Article...]

View All →

Sport

School District Says Le'Veon Bell Is Barred From Wisconsin Prom Dance

|

School District Says Le'Veon Bell Is Barred From Wisconsin Prom Dance The reasons the Waukesha School District laid out for why Bell can not escort 17-year-old Waukesha West (Wisc.) junior Ava Tarantino are two-fold, the first being he's too old to attend. Every girl dreams of having the ideal prom date, but for Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Ava Tarintino , that dream may come to a halt. "We have to be e... [Full Article...]

View All →

People

Malaysia says Kim body embalmed to halt decomposition

|

Malaysia says Kim body embalmed to halt decomposition Malaysia said Tuesday that the body of Kim Jong-Nam has been embalmed to stop it decomposing, as it lies unclaimed in a Kuala Lumpur morgue a month after his assassination. The workers were employed in mines and construction sites in the state. Kim also had on a beaded bracelet and a Patek Philippe watch-a brand of which his North Korean half-sib... [Full Article...]

View All →